Russian forces focusing on destroying Ukrainian units at Azovstal, Ukrainian military says

(Donetsk Military Administration)

The Ukrainian armed forces say the Russians have had “no success” with efforts to interrupt via entrance strains within the Luhansk and Donetsk areas over the previous 24 hours.

In its operational replace for Thursday, the General Staff mentioned: “Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna areas. The enemy units are trying to conduct offensive operations; no success.”

Attacks repelled: All three cities are on the frontlines of a multi-pronged Russian offensive to grab the Donetsk and Luhansk areas. The General Staff mentioned a complete of 11 assaults had been repulsed.

Some Russian troopers had refused to participate in additional hostilities, in accordance with the General Staff.

“A number of servicemen of the 38th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District, after being taken to the recovery area, refused to continue participating in hostilities in Ukraine due to significant personnel losses,” it mentioned.

CNN is unable to confirm such a declare and the General Staff offered no additional particulars.

Injuries from missile strikes: Russian actions seem to have been largely missile and artillery fireplace prior to now 24 hours. Local authorities in Kramatorsk, a metropolis in Donetsk area, mentioned that six folks had been injured and wanted hospital remedy in a missile assault in a single day.

At least three buildings, a college and a kindergarten had been severely broken.

On the southern entrance: The regional navy administration in Zaporizhzhia mentioned “the military situation has not changed significantly. Fighting is taking place around Huliaipole and along the entire line of contact. The Russians have up to 13 battalion tactical groups in the area.”

Huliaipole has seen shelling for at the least two weeks, as has Polohy, the place one lady died from shrapnel wounds, in accordance with authorities

Further south: The Ukrainians declare to have received again settlements alongside the border of the Mykolayiv and Kherson areas.