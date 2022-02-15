Russian forces ‘have begun pulling away from Ukraine’s border’

Russian forces deployed close to Ukraine’s border have begun returning to their garrisons, says Russia’s defence ministry.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the defence ministry’s spokesperson, mentioned on Tuesday morning that “as the military military training activities are over, as always, marches will be carried out in a combined way to permanent dislocation points”.

“The units of the Southern and Western military districts that have completed their tasks have already started loading railroad and motor vehicles and today they will start moving into their military garrisons,” he added in a video launched on Facebook.

This constitutes the primary signal of de-escalation from Moscow.

Russia has deployed greater than 100,000 troops and navy gear alongside its shared border with Ukraine in latest months, stoking fears it’d invade its neighbour, an accusation Moscow has constantly rejected.

It has nevertheless demanded ensures from NATO that Ukraine and different former Soviet nations won’t ever be allowed to affix the safety alliance, which Western allies have rejected, citing the fitting of all nations to self-determination.

Western allies have as a substitute drawn up a listing of “severe” financial sanctions in a bid to dissuade Moscow from enterprise any navy incursion into Ukraine amid a flurry of high-level diplomatic talks between Russia and the West and amongst NATO members.

Ukrainian defence minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to Moscow’s announcement that it’s withdrawing some troops from the border, saying: “Together with our partners, we have managed to prevent any further escalation by Russia.”

Russia’s announcement comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to fulfill President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Putin additionally mentioned the continuing state of affairs with the chief of the US and France, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, over the weekend.

Scholz, who visited Kyiv on Monday, reiterated the West’s help for the”sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. He had additionally requested Moscow “urgently” present indicators of de-escalation.

Russian troops are for now additionally deployed in Belarus to participate in joint navy workout routines scheduled to finish on 20 January. Moscow has additionally moved six warships into the Black Sea.