World
Russian forces in ‘rapid retreat’ from northern areas: Ukraine – Times of India
KYIV: Russian forces are making a “rapid retreat” from areas across the capital Kyiv and town of Chernigiv in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak stated on Saturday.
“With the fast retreat of the Russians from the Kyiv and Chernigiv areas… it’s fully clear that Russia is prioritising a distinct tactic: falling again on the east and south,” he stated on social media.
