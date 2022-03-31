Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure

Russian troops started leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after troopers acquired “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches on the extremely contaminated web site, Ukraine’s state energy firm mentioned Thursday as heavy combating raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and different fronts.

Energoatom, the operator, gave no instant particulars on the situation of the troops or what number of have been affected.

But it mentioned the Russians had dug in within the forest contained in the exclusion zone across the now-closed plant, the positioning in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe.

The troops “panicked at the first sign of illness,” which “showed up very quickly,” and started to organize to depart, Energoatom mentioned.

The Russians seized the Chernobyl web site within the opening phases of the February 24 invasion, elevating fears that they’d trigger injury or disruption that might unfold radiation.

The workforce on the web site oversees the protected storage of spent gasoline rods and the concrete-entombed ruins of the exploded reactor.

The pullout got here amid continued combating and indications that the Kremlin is utilizing speak of de-escalation as cowl whereas regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in jap Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that.”

