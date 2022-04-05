Russian Forces Responsible For Atrocities In Ukraine’s Bucha: Pentagon

“These atrocities occurred and occurred at the hands of Russians,” Pentagon stated.

Washington:

Russian forces are clearly answerable for the atrocities within the Ukrainian city on Bucha, the Pentagon stated on Monday, even because it acknowledged it was not but positive exactly which models had been working within the space.

“I think it’s fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby instructed a information briefing.

“Now exactly who – what units, whether they’re contractors or Chechens – I don’t think we’re able to say right now. But we’re certainly not refuting that these atrocities occurred and occurred at the hands of Russians.”

