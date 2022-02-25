Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian official says





“When I came to the office today in the morning (in Kyiv), it turned out that the (Chernobyl nuclear power plant) management had left. So there was no one to give instructions or defend,” she mentioned.

Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces had been trying to wrest management of the nuclear plant.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl (nuclear power plant). Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky tweeted.”This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry echoed the President’s warning, elevating the specter of one other nuclear catastrophe within the metropolis. “In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the ministry tweeted. “If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022.” More than 30 folks died within the speedy aftermath of an explosion that tore by way of Chernobyl’s No. 4 reactor on April 26, 1986, close to Pripyat, Ukraine. In the years that adopted, numerous others died from radiation signs, in line with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Health Organization. The Ukraine authorities evacuated some 135,000 folks from the world and the 19-mile exclusion zone across the plant will stay uninhabitable for many years. In the months after the accident, a sarcophagus was constructed to cowl Reactor 4 and comprise the radioactive materials. However, it has since deteriorated, leading to radiation leaks. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier than daybreak Thursday with a collection of missile assaults in opposition to places close to the capital Kyiv, in addition to long-range artillery in opposition to town of Kharkiv, close to the Russian border. The assault shortly unfold throughout central and jap Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the nation from three sides.





