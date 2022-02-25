Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian official says
“When I came to the office today in the morning (in Kyiv), it turned out that the (Chernobyl nuclear power plant) management had left. So there was no one to give instructions or defend,” she mentioned.
Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces had been trying to wrest management of the nuclear plant.
“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl (nuclear power plant). Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky tweeted.”This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry echoed the President’s warning, elevating the specter of one other nuclear catastrophe within the metropolis.
“In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the ministry tweeted. “If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022.”
In the months after the accident, a sarcophagus was constructed to cowl Reactor 4 and comprise the radioactive materials. However, it has since deteriorated, leading to radiation leaks.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier than daybreak Thursday with a collection of missile assaults in opposition to places close to the capital Kyiv, in addition to long-range artillery in opposition to town of Kharkiv, close to the Russian border. The assault shortly unfold throughout central and jap Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the nation from three sides.