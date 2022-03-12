Russian forces shell mosque in Mariupol: Ukraine foreign ministry

Russian forces have shelled a mosque within the southern Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol, the place greater than 80 adults and youngsters, together with Turkish residents, have taken refuge, Ukraine’s overseas ministry stated on Saturday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to permit folks out of Mariupol, the place a blockade has left tons of of hundreds trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for the failure to evacuate folks.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders,” the overseas ministry stated in a tweet. “More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey.”

It didn’t say if there have been any folks killed or wounded.

It comes after Russian rocket assaults destroyed a Ukrainian airbase close to the city of Vasylkiv within the Kyiv area on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the native mayor as saying.

The rocket assaults additionally hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych stated.

Moscow has denied focusing on civilian areas in what it calls a particular army operation in Ukraine.

