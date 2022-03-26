Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town; fighting in centre of Mariupol

Russian forces have taken management of a city the place staff on the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant stay, the governor of Kyiv area mentioned on Saturday, and preventing was reported within the streets of the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

After greater than 4 weeks of battle, Russia has did not seize any main Ukrainian metropolis and on Friday Moscow signalled it was scaling again its navy ambitions to concentrate on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists within the east.

However, intense preventing was reported in plenty of locations on Saturday, suggesting there could be no swift let-up within the battle, which has killed 1000’s of individuals, despatched some 3.7 million overseas and pushed greater than half of Ukraine’s youngsters from their properties, in keeping with the United Nations.

Russian troops seized the city of Slavutych, which is near the border with Belarus and is the place staff on the close by Chernobyl plant stay, mentioned Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the governor of Kyiv area.