Russian forces take full control of Kherson in Ukraine: Report





The Russian military claimed on Wednesday it had taken management of the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Kherson as Moscow’s invasion of the pro-Western nation went into its seventh day.

“The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control,” protection ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated in televised remarks.

