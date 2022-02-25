Russian foreign minister to hold talks with Donbass officials

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will maintain talks with officers from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics of jap Ukraine in a while Friday in Moscow, the Russian overseas ministry stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday to acknowledge two breakaway areas of jap Ukraine as impartial statelets, earlier than ordering a particular army operation in Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists within the Donetsk and Luhansk areas – collectively generally known as the Donbass – broke away from Ukrainian authorities management in 2014 and proclaimed themselves impartial “people’s republics.”

