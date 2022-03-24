Russian Foreign Ministry responds to proposals of Azerbaijan and Turkey to contribute to diplomatic settlement of situation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Russia is grateful

to everybody, together with Turkey and Azerbaijan, who categorical their

readiness to contribute to a diplomatic settlement of the state of affairs

in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

stated throughout a briefing, Trend stories.

“We have by no means refused the help that international locations have

provided. Now we’re contemplating all constructive proposals. We

reply to helpful, efficient initiatives, at the very least these that may

result in some outcomes.

On the opposite hand, conferences for conferences and initiative for

initiatives can be not an possibility. Therefore, every little thing that’s

constructive can be thought of.

At the identical time, we’re grateful to everybody who, even in

phrases, expresses their readiness and selection in favor of such

mediation and help to a diplomatic settlement, which can be

underway,” she stated.