Russian Foreign Ministry responds to proposals of Azerbaijan and Turkey to contribute to diplomatic settlement of situation in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Russia is grateful
to everybody, together with Turkey and Azerbaijan, who categorical their
readiness to contribute to a diplomatic settlement of the state of affairs
in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
stated throughout a briefing, Trend stories.
“We have by no means refused the help that international locations have
provided. Now we’re contemplating all constructive proposals. We
reply to helpful, efficient initiatives, at the very least these that may
result in some outcomes.
On the opposite hand, conferences for conferences and initiative for
initiatives can be not an possibility. Therefore, every little thing that’s
constructive can be thought of.
At the identical time, we’re grateful to everybody who, even in
phrases, expresses their readiness and selection in favor of such
mediation and help to a diplomatic settlement, which can be
underway,” she stated.