Russian foreign ministry summons UK ambassador over media sanctions

The Russian international ministry mentioned on Friday it had summoned Deborah Bronnert, Britain’s ambassador to Russia, and strongly protested in relation to new UK sanctions on Russian media.

The ministry mentioned in an announcement Russia would proceed react “harshly and decisively” to all sanctions imposed by London.

Britain imposed sanctions on particular person journalists and media organizations earlier in May in its newest wave of measures designed to extend strain on Moscow to cease what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Kyiv says 11 women among 41 prisoners freed in new swap

Advertisement

Russia to stay in southern Ukraine ‘forever’: Senior lawmaker

Taiwan adds Belarus to export control list due to Ukraine war