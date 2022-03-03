Russian foreign spy chief says Cold War with West has turned hot

The head of Russia’s international intelligence company mentioned on Thursday it was unsuitable to talk of a brand new Cold War between Russia and the West as a result of the scenario was already “hot”.

“Western politicians and commentators like to call what is happening a ‘new cold war.’ It seems that historical parallels are not entirely appropriate here,” Sergei Naryshkin mentioned on his company’s web site.

“If only because in the second half of the 20th century Russia fought with the West on the distant approaches, and now the war has come to the very borders of our Motherland. So for us it is definitely not ‘cold’, but quite ‘hot’.”

Naryshkin’s feedback adopted a collection of reminders from President Vladimir Putin and different prime officers, earlier than and because the invasion of Ukraine, that Russia is a number one nuclear weapons state.

The feedback have been interpreted by Western governments as a warning that Putin might additional escalate the battle, though Moscow denies that.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned earlier on Thursday that the concept of nuclear conflict was “constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians” however not of Russians.

Russia rejects the time period invasion and says its actions in Ukraine are usually not designed to occupy territory however to destroy Kyiv’s navy capabilities and seize what it regards as harmful nationalists – a pretext rejected by Ukraine and the West as baseless propaganda.

Naryshkin mentioned it could be for Ukrainians to find out their very own future. “But it will be a completely different Ukraine and a different story,” he mentioned.

