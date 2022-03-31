Russian gas ‘must be paid for in roubles’

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has signed a decree saying overseas consumers should pay in roubles for Russian fuel from April 1 and contracts can be halted if these funds weren’t made.

“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin mentioned in televised remarks.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either – that is, existing contracts will be stopped.”

Putin’s resolution to implement rouble funds for fuel has boosted the Russian foreign money, which fell to historic lows when the US and its European allies utilized sweeping sanctions after he despatched his military into Ukraine on February 24.

But overseas firms and governments have rejected the transfer as a breach of current contracts, that are set in euros or US {dollars}.

Putin mentioned the swap was meant to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty, and it will follow its obligations on all contracts.

Russia provides a couple of third of Europe’s fuel.