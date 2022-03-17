Russian government claims it made interest payment on bonds: CNN

FRANKFURT – The Russian authorities mentioned it has ordered $117 million in curiosity funds on authorities bonds to be paid out to buyers, insisting it had accomplished what it could actually to honor its obligations and keep away from default, CNN reported Thursday.

That transfer does not put an finish to the saga that would see the primary Russian default for the reason that Bolshevik revolution, nevertheless.

At difficulty is Russia’s demand that it could actually use funds from its frozen non-ruble property to execute the cost. That has now grow to be tough, if not not possible, because of the West’s sanctions in opposition to Moscow, which have frozen Russian property throughout the board, together with big international reserves held by central banks in Europe and the U.S.

According to the report, Russia’s finance minister, Anton Siluanov, advised state media Russia Today that Russia had accomplished its half, however that the “possibility or impossibility of fulfilling our obligations in foreign currency does not depend on us.” According to Russia Today, Siluanov warned that the funds may not undergo if blocked by the U.S.

