Russian hackers targeted, NATO, eastern European militaries, Google report says

Russian hackers tried to hack the NATO networks and a few militaries in Eastern European nations just lately, Google’s Threat Ana Group reported Wednesday.

Google didn’t specify which militaries have been focused in “credential Phishing Campaigns” that have been launched by a Russian-based group referred to as Coldriver or Callisto.

The report said that these campaigns have been despatched to non-Google Gmail accounts utilizing newly created Gmail accounts. Therefore, the success fee of those campaigns was unknown.

NATO was not instantly obtainable to touch upon the report.

Russia is presently underneath extreme financial sanctions from the West for its resolution to invade Ukraine in February 24. Russia denies any claims of cyber assaults towards Western targets.

F-Secure Labs, a Finnish cybersecurity agency, described Callisto in 2019 as an unidentified superior risk actor “interested intelligence gathering related to foreign security policy” in Europe.

According to a Google report on Wednesday, the group additionally focused a NATO Centre of Excellence. However, it didn’t elaborate.

Advertisement