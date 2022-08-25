Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnects from power grid after nearby fires





The advanced was disconnected Thursday resulting from fires at a close-by ash pits, inflicting the final remaining energy line connecting to Ukraine’s power grid to disconnect twice, Energoatom stated in an announcement.

“The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) from the power grid — the first in the history of the plant,” it wrote.

Later on Thursday, the Russian-installed regional governor stated that “at the moment, the power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored” from the plant after earlier disruptions.

The official, Yevhen Balytskyi, blamed Ukrainian navy motion for the sooner outages. “As a result of a strike by the armed formations of Ukraine on power lines in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the territory of the security zone of the 750 kV overhead line caught fire. The fire was provoked by a short circuit on power lines,” he stated.

In a separate assertion, Ukraine’s State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation, which cited the nuclear operator Energoatom, stated an influence line from the plant was disconnected resulting from hostilities within the space. As a consequence, one of many nuclear energy models on the plant had additionally been disconnected, it stated. The advanced has six reactors, however solely two are operational in the mean time. It is unclear whether or not there’s presently any disruption to the ability provide on the plant. CNN has beforehand been instructed that there are 18 diesel mills on the plant as back-up sources of energy to the reactors. The nuclear plant, which is Europe’s largest, has been beneath Russian management since March. Clashes across the advanced have sparked widespread concern and fears of a catastrophe. Ukraine has accused Russian troops of utilizing the plant as a protect, risking a possible catastrophe on the plant. The Kremlin has in flip repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant. Calls have additionally grown for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to go to the plant. “We are very, very close to that [an agreement with Russia],” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi instructed France 24 on Thursday. A ‘harmful scenario’ But Thursday’s disconnection has raised concerns that Moscow is trying to divert electrical energy produced at Zaporizhzhia to Russian-occupied components of Ukraine. This view was put ahead on Monday by Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, who accused Russia of attempting to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian grid “and then try to reconnect it to Russian system,” in an interview with CNN. He stated the one approach to try this would require a full shutdown of the plant “and a full cut of all lines which are connected to the Ukrainian system. Because the frequencies right now are different, Russian frequency and Ukrainian frequency — we are synchronized with European system, and they’re synchronized with Russia.” He nonetheless warned that when the fourth line was broken, “then we will have blackouts more through the whole plant,” he stated, describing it as a “dangerous situation” as a result of the plant can be reliant on solely diesel-powered mills, that are unreliable “because they need fuel for their work, and also … they have limited capacity to constantly be in work mode.” Top US State Department official Bonnie Jenkins warned on Thursday that Russia’s actions on the plant “have created a serious risk of a nuclear incident, a dangerous radiation release that could threaten not only the people and environment of Ukraine, but also affect neighboring countries and the entire international community.” Jenkins, who’s Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, referred to as for Russia to stop its navy actions across the plant, stressing the significance of an IAEA go to. While she was unable to verify that the plant had been disconnected from the grid, she reiterated considerations “about turning off any of the other power plants.”

CNN’s Sam Kiley, Bex Wright and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.





