Russian invasion aimed at ‘decapitating’ Ukraine government, U.S. official says

In response, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday gave the authority for U.S. Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, to name up the 40,000-strong NATO Response Force.

A NATO official advised POLITICO that Wolters has not but determined to name up the power, which might set off the activation of 8,500 U.S. troops to affix the bigger unit. Wolters needed the authority early in an effort to transfer rapidly as soon as he noticed the necessity to activate and deploy the power.

In a speech in Brussels, Stoltenberg stated the alliance had “decided to activate our defense plans, at the request of our top military commander, General Tod Wolters,” which might “enable us to deploy capabilities and forces, including the NATO Response Force, to where they are needed.”

The power would more than likely deploy to NATO’s Eastern European alliance members to help with humanitarian missions ought to they be wanted. Elements of the power have been activated in August 2021 to help with the fast withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan, as soon as the Taliban took management of the town.

On the Polish border, a stream of civilians fleeing the combating in Ukraine has began trickling via checkpoints, with extra anticipated within the coming days. A second DoD official advised POLITICO that the 5,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, rushed to Poland in latest weeks, usually are not collaborating in that humanitarian mission, however will prepare with Polish forces and “deter” any potential Russian transfer into Poland.

Social media has been flooded because the early morning hours with movies of burning tanks and armored automobiles from either side, in addition to casualties and captured troops. The Ukrainian authorities has claimed to have shot down seven Russian plane, together with numerous helicopters.

The Pentagon’s early evaluation is that the Russian operation continues to be in its early phases, and never all Russian troops arrayed round Ukraine’s borders have moved in. The official, who spoke to reporters on situation of anonymity in an effort to focus on a fluid state of affairs, didn’t lower corners when laying out the bigger image.

“We haven’t seen a conventional move like this, nation state to nation state, since World War II, certainly nothing on this size and scope and scale,” they stated.

The official wouldn’t rule out the redeployment of extra U.S. troops inside Europe, or extra coming from the U.S. to bolster NATO allies Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which border Russia and Belarus.

It’s not clear if, or how, Western powers may have the ability to proceed to provide army or humanitarian help to Ukraine, given the combating across the Kyiv airport, and the heavy injury taken at different regional airstrips. The Ukrainian port at Odessa has additionally come beneath assault, probably holding the Ukrainian navy in place, and the Russian overland assault from Belarus may successfully seal off the western a part of the nation, making land routes harmful.

The official stated the U.S. is wanting “to continue to find ways to provide them both lethal and non lethal assistance,” however admitted that “some of the methods [that you do] are going to have to change now.”