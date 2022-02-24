Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘cold-blooded’ and ‘long-planned’: NATO

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned”, NATO’s secretary-general stated on Thursday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “using force to re-write history.”

Speaking in Brussels, Jens Stoltenberg referred to as for a summit of NATO alliance leaders on Friday to deal with Moscow’s navy incursion into neighbouring Ukraine and stated that the navy alliance can be bolstering its land, sea and air forces on its japanese flank.

Stoltenberg confirmed NATO doesn’t have any troops inside Ukraine and doesn’t plan to ship any, however he stated the alliance remains to be dedicated to offering Kyiv with navy and technical assist.

Ukraine will not be a member of NATO however different nations near the theatre of battle, together with Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania, are. Under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, all are entitled to direct navy assist if their “territorial integrity, political independence or security” is threatened.

At a press convention, Stoltenberg accused Moscow of seeing to “re-establish its sphere of influence” and “subvert the values that we hold dear”.

“Russia’s leaders bear full responsibility for their reckless actions and the lives lost,” he added. “This is a brutal act of war.”

Asked whether or not he can be prepared to satisfy with Russian leaders to debate the disaster, Stoltenberg was non-committal, however he accused Moscow of failing to take talks over earlier weeks critically.

“Russia has shut the door to a diplomatic solution. We regret that,” he stated.

“It will be a new reality, a new Europe, after the invasion that we saw today.”

Putin has referred to as for NATO to stop its eastward enlargement, together with ruling out Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance.