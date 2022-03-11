Russian Media Regulator Restricts Access To Instagram

Moscow, Russia:

Russia’s media regulator restricted entry to Instagram on Friday after prosecutors opened a case in opposition to the social media big’s mum or dad firm Meta, saying the corporate was allowing requires violence in opposition to Russians on its platforms.

“The Instagram social network distributes materials containing calls to commit violent acts against citizens of the Russian Federation, including military personnel,” Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor mentioned in a press release explaining the choice.

