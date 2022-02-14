Russian mercenaries with spy links increasing presence in Ukraine: Reuters

Russian mercenaries with ties to Moscow’s spies have elevated their presence in Ukraine in current weeks, stoking fears amongst some NATO members that Russia might attempt to engineer a pretext for an invasion, three senior Western safety sources mentioned.

They mentioned their considerations had strengthened in current weeks {that a} Russian incursion into Ukraine could possibly be preceded by an data warfare, and cyber assaults on Ukraine’s vital infrastructure similar to electrical energy and fuel networks.

Russia might additionally use the mercenaries to sow discord and paralyse Ukraine via focused assassinations and using specialised weaponry, the sources mentioned.

The US warned once more on Sunday that Russia might stage a “false flag” operation inside Ukraine to justify an invasion.

“It is likely that Russian mercenaries, under the direction of the Russian state, will be involved in any hostilities in Ukraine, potentially including a pretext for an invasion,” mentioned one Western safety supply, who spoke on situation of anonymity.

The Western safety sources mentioned mercenaries had been deploying from Russian non-public army firms (PMCs) with shut ties to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the primary successor to the Soviet-era KGB, and the GRU army intelligence company.

Among these deployed in current weeks was a former GRU officer who additionally labored within the Wagner mercenary group. The former officer has gone to Donetsk, one in all two areas in jap Ukraine managed by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, the sources mentioned.

Reuters was unable to determine what the previous officer, whose identification was not supplied, had been tasked with doing. Reuters was additionally unable to achieve the Wagner Group for remark.

The Kremlin advised Reuters on Monday that Russia was not strengthening its presence on Ukrainian territory and that Russian troops had by no means been current there and weren’t now.

The Russian Defence Ministry declined to remark when requested in writing on Friday concerning the Western allegations.

The Russian mercenary teams have equipped weapons, skilled particular operations personnel and army coaching to pro-Russian militias in jap Ukraine, the sources mentioned.

The sources additionally advised Reuters that some operatives of the Wagner mercenary group have been embedded on the Ukrainian border after coaching at a GRU base close to the southern Russian metropolis of Krasnodar.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the details about the actions of Russian mercenaries in jap Ukraine.

Other Russian mercenary teams linked to the FSB and GRU have additionally elevated their actions in Ukraine for the reason that begin of the 12 months, the sources mentioned.

Reuters couldn’t attain the mercenary teams in Ukraine for remark.

Hybrid warfare

The US has expressed fears that Russia might use mercenaries, particular operations forces and different grey-zone warfare strategies to delegitimize Kyiv forward of invasion, a number of US officers advised Reuters.

The Pentagon referred Reuters to remarks by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby who mentioned earlier this month that Russia was looking for to manufacture a pretext for an invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned Wagner and different non-public teams neither signify the Russian state nor are paid by it, although he says they’ve a proper to function supplied they don’t break Russian legislation.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Wagner final 12 months, accusing it of fuelling violence, looting pure assets and destabilising nations around the globe.

Russia denies it plans to annex one other a part of Ukraine and Putin says the West is sowing hysteria in a crude try to lure Russia into warfare after ignoring the Kremlin’s considerations about NATO enlargement after the Cold War.

