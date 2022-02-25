Russian military says it has seized strategic airport outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv

The Russian navy says it has taken management of a strategic airport simply outdoors the Ukrainian capital and reduce Kyiv off from the west.

The airport in Hostomel has an extended runway able to accommodating heavy transport planes. Its seizure permits Russia to airlift troops on to Kyiv’s outskirts. Hostomel is simply 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov mentioned Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel.

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and navy bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an assault that might rewrite the worldwide post-Cold War safety order.

Explosions sounded earlier than daybreak in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in a number of areas, as Western leaders scheduled an emergency assembly and Ukraine’s president pleaded for worldwide assist to fend off an assault that might topple his democratically elected authorities, trigger large casualties and ripple out injury to the worldwide economic system.

