Russian military to launch ballistic, cruise missiles as part of drills

The Russian navy on Friday introduced huge drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the nation’s nuclear may amid Western fears that Moscow could be getting ready to invade Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry stated Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday’s train, which is able to contain a number of observe launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The ministry stated it deliberate the maneuvers a while in the past to examine the readiness of Russia’s navy command and personnel, in addition to the reliability of its nuclear and traditional weapons.

The struggle video games comply with US President Joe Biden’s warning on Thursday that Russia might invade Ukraine inside days.

Western fears give attention to an estimated 150,000 Russian troops — together with about 60 p.c of Russia’s total floor forces — concentrated close to Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade.

But Moscow has demanded that the US and its allies maintain Ukraine and different ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, not deploy weapons in Ukraine and pull again NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

Washington and its allies bluntly rejected the Russian calls for, and Moscow threatened to take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West continued to stonewall.

Russia holds huge drills of its strategic nuclear forces on an annual foundation, however the maneuvers deliberate for Saturday pointedly contain the Black Sea Fleet. The fleet relies on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

