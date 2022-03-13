Russian missiles hit Ukraine base just 10 miles from Poland — and NATO

Press play to hearken to this text

Russia launched a lethal missile assault Sunday at a Ukrainian army base simply miles away from the Polish border, drawing the battle a lot nearer to NATO territory than ever earlier than.

Nine have been useless and one other 57 have been injured within the assault which was carried out within the early morning and focused the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in northwestern Lviv, situated simply round 10 miles from the border with Poland, in keeping with Ukraine’s protection minister.

“Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified,” tweeted the minister, Oleksii Reznikov. “This is new terrorist attack on peace & security near the EU-NATO border. Action must be taken to stop this. Close the sky!”

It stays unclear what nationalities are concerned, or whether or not any foreigners have been among the many casualties. Photos from early February present US military instructors participating in drills with on the base with Ukrainian service members, the BBC reported.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy mentioned Russian planes fired round 30 rockets on the facility, although some have been intercepted earlier than they hit.

U.Okay. minister Michael Gove called the assault “a significant escalation,” saying: “We know that Vladimir Putin has no moral limits when it comes to the actions he’s willing to take, and he’s pushing the boundaries in military terms.”

The assault got here a day after Moscow threatened to take motion in opposition to Western international locations’ continued provide of arms to Ukraine.

“We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov instructed state tv Channel One on Saturday.

Ryabkov added that there might be penalties to the West’s “thoughtless transfer” to Kyiv of weapons resembling anti-tank missile techniques and transportable anti-aircraft missile techniques.