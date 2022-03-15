Russian missiles strike residential area in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

At least two folks had been killed in Kyiv as Russian strikes hit a nine-storey residential constructing within the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

A fireplace that began within the condominium constructing was later introduced underneath management by hearth crews, who posted photographs on social media exhibiting residents, together with aged folks, being evacuated from the broken constructing, which has its home windows blown out.

Ukrainian authorities stated two folks had been killed when the Russians struck an aeroplane manufacturing unit in Kyiv, sparking a big hearth and one other strike induced injury to a central neighbourhood, killing one particular person, Ukraine’s emergency company stated.

While half of the residents in Kyiv have fled the town, those that have stayed are concerned in resisting the Russian invasion.

People put together meals for resistance fighters and troopers defend buildings from potential assaults. Their widespread objective is to forestall Russian troopers from encircling the town.

At least 596 civilians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, based on the United Nations, though many consider the toll is far greater.

More than 2.8 million folks have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, based on the UN refugee company.

Watch Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges report stay from Kyiv, Ukraine within the video participant above.