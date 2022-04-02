Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities: Local officials

Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the top of the Poltava area stated.

“Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight,” Dmitry Lunin wrote in an internet put up. “Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning.”

Lunin later stated no less than 4 missiles hit two infrastructure objects in Poltava whereas, in line with preliminary data, three enemy planes attacked the economic services of Kremenchuk.

Poltava metropolis is the capital of the Poltava area, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of many space’s main cities.

There was no speedy details about potential casualties, Lunin stated. Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.

Russia denies focusing on civilians within the warfare that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on February 24, calling the most important assault on a European state since World War Two “special military operation.”

In the Dnipro area in southwestern Ukraine, missiles hit an infrastructure facility, wounding two individuals and inflicting important harm, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the area, stated in an internet put up.

In the town of Kryvyi Rih a petroleum station has been shelled, inflicting fireplace, he added.

