Russian naval exercises off Ireland’s coast ‘not welcome,’ says Foreign Minister

A Ukrainian soldier mans a gunner place in a front-line trench in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Sunday, January 23.
Local residents drive previous an house constructing within the Ukrainian metropolis of Marinka on Saturday. The constructing was badly broken throughout preventing in 2015 between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists.
Ukrainian troopers take shelter in a front-line trench in Pisky, Ukraine, on Monday. This trench was about 100 meters (109 yards) from separatist positions, photographer Timothy Fadek mentioned.
Boys fish for carp and perch in Marinka on Saturday. “They don’t read the news and have no opinion about the Russian military buildup,” Fadek mentioned. “But they said their parents were extremely worried and watch television news constantly.”
A Ukrainian soldier walks by a destroyed industrial zone in Avdiivka that, in some areas, is barely 50 meters (about 55 yards) from the separatist trenches.
Zhanna, 42, is a lieutenant and physician within the Ukrainian military, primarily based in Avdiivka. Before becoming a member of the military final 12 months, she was a pediatric doctor in an area hospital. Her husband is an officer within the military. “I’m not sure that there will be an attack by Russia,” she mentioned, “but I am ready to treat the soldiers in case they are wounded in fighting.”
Soldiers retains watch at their front-line place in Avdiivka on Sunday.
A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat in Avdiivka on Sunday.
Soldiers sit behind a truck in Slov’yanoserbs’k, Ukraine, on Friday.
A soldier stands in a trench in Avdiivka.
A resident rides a bicycle in Marinka on Saturday. “Although this small city is less than 15 miles from the separatist front line, residents try to continue their lives as normal as possible,” Fadek mentioned.
A soldier motions towards a canine at a front-line trench on Friday. Dogs stay in these trenches with the troopers and supply an early warning towards intruders.
Ukrainian troopers preserve watch on the entrance line in Avdiivka.
A girl walks previous a broken house constructing in Marinka on Saturday. “The mood was somber, depressed and resigned,” Fadek mentioned. “People are going through the motions of their daily lives.”
Viktoria, proper, watches tv together with her 10-year-old daughter and her son and his girlfriend in Marinka on Saturday. When requested if she had a message for the world leaders concerned within the battle Viktoria mentioned: “Stop. Just stop. It’s enough. Think about your children if they were here.”
A glance inside a Ukrainian trench on the entrance traces.
Ukrainian troopers guard a front-line trench place on Friday.
A Ukrainian soldier retains watch in Avdiivka.
A destroyed automobile is seen exterior a broken constructing in Avdiivka.
A Ukrainian soldier walks by the commercial zone in Avdiivka.
A Ukrainian soldier on the entrance traces mans a gunner place on Friday.
Men play billiards in Marinka throughout an area event on Saturday.
A Ukrainian soldier walks by a destroyed industrial zone in Avdiivka that has seen heavy shelling through the years.
A farmer in Muratove, Ukraine, chops wooden on Friday whereas relations accumulate it to promote to a close-by Ukrainian military base.
The Ukrainian troopers Fadek hung out with Friday had been extraordinarily relaxed, he mentioned. “They have embraced the inevitability.”
A girl sells dried fish on the highway resulting in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday.
A soldier walks with canines in a front-line trench. “I’ve been in the trenches many times before in the summer,” Fadek mentioned. “This is the first time it was in the winter. Visually, because the trenches and the landscape are covered in snow, it reminds me of World War I trenches. Cold misery.”