Russian naval exercises raise fears in Ukraine’s Azov Sea communities

While the world follows the motion of Russian troops in Belarus, Ukrainian authorities are equally — if no more — involved about the opportunity of navy drills within the Azov Sea, a shallow physique of water shared between Russia and Ukraine.

The two neighbours already danger direct battle each day, and Moscow’s announcement of navy drills within the area subsequent week has added to the stand-off.

The Kremlin has issued a warning saying elements of the Azov Sea and the Black Sea will probably be blocked to all delivery, together with industrial site visitors, whereas its navy conducts workout routines. That has sparked condemnation in Kyiv, the place authorities stated they’d problem a response.

Both seas are important to Ukraine’s exports and for the livelihoods of many dwelling on its shores.

One such individual is fisherman Anatoli Yurievich from Yalta, who has been ending within the Azov Sea for 50 of his 73 years.

Yurevich says he hasn’t felt an increase in tensions with Russia however that issues would get tough for him if one thing had been to occur and the waters turn out to be off-limits.

What else would we do? There are not any jobs,” explains Yurevich, “all the things is closed, besides for individuals who are entrepreneurs or work on the land. That’s it. It would be the finish.”

Not far from him, residents of the port city of Mariupol are less worried about what is happening and blame the media for painting such a poor picture of events.

“When you activate the information, you get scared,” one man told Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges. “It looks like somebody will knock in your door and there will probably be ache and blood.”

“It occurs that the media and journalists are very more likely to exaggerate and what we’d like is extra balanced info,” explained another man, “however sadly in the meanwhile, no one presents this appropriate info to us.”

Russia denies any plans to invade Ukraine, and Ukrainians appear much less bothered than the West.

The communities within the Azov Sea area are used to working in the identical waters as their Russian neighbours and hope that the connection will proceed in peace.