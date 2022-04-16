Russian navy head meets crew of sunken missile cruiser: Defense ministry

The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and stated they might proceed to serve within the navy, the protection ministry stated on Saturday.

Russia stated on Thursday the Moskva sank after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine stated it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

The Russian protection ministry launched a 26-second video displaying Yevmenov and two different officers standing exterior in entrance of round 100 sailors on a parade floor. It confirmed them talking to at least one man.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry didn’t say when the assembly passed off.

Russia has stated all the 500 crew had been rescued after the blast late on Wednesday. Ukrainian officers have stated a few of these on board died however has supplied no proof for the claims.

Read extra:

Russian crowd mourns Black Sea flagship after sinking

One dead after ‘insidious’ Russian strikes on Kyiv arms factory

At least 3,000 troops killed, new explosions hit cities: Ukraine President Zelenskyy