Russia on Monday boycotted hearings on the UN’s highest courtroom throughout which Ukraine will argue that Moscow has falsely utilized genocide legislation in justifying its invasion and can search an emergency order halting hostilities.

Hearings started at 0900GMT on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with out authorized illustration for Russia.

The courtroom mentioned it regretted Russia’s non-attendance.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy within the Netherlands didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned Russia’s “special military action” is required “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” – which means these whose first or solely language is Russian – in jap Ukraine.

Ukraine’s swimsuit argues that the declare of genocide is unfaithful, and in any case doesn’t present authorized justification for invasion.

The case facilities on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by each nations. The treaty names the ICJ because the discussion board for resolving disputes between signatories.

