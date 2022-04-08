Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner says he was attacked with red paint





Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the impartial Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, stated he was attacked on Thursday throughout a practice trip from Moscow to the town of Samara, when an unidentified particular person poured pink paint throughout him and his belongings.

Muratov, who gained final yr’s Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless protection of freedom of speech in Russia, told CNN earlier this week that half the nation’s inhabitants was in opposition to the warfare in Ukraine.

In a put up on Telegram on Thursday, Muratov stated: “They poured oil paint with acetone in the compartment. My eyes burned terribly. Moscow-Samara train. Oily smell all over the car. Departure has already been delayed by 30 minutes. I’ll try to wash off. (The attacker) shouted: ‘Muratov, here’s to you for our boys.'”

A spokeswoman for the newspaper, which final month introduced that it was suspending publication till the tip of the warfare in Ukraine, advised CNN that Muratov’s eyes “seem to be ok.”

Earlier this week, Muratov advised CNN’s “Amanpour” present that his group have been “forced” to cease working as a result of “military censorship.” During the interview, Muratov stated it was “impossible to look at” pictures from scenes from Mariupol, Melitopol, Bucha and different Ukrainian communities, including that: “This will become a huge case study of what dictatorship means.” For the previous 20 years, Russian folks have been subjected to “total propaganda,” he stated, the impact of which was “the same as radiation.” “This propaganda has won a victory but not over everyone,” he added. Muratov stated by the Kremlin’s personal estimation some 25 million Russians are in opposition to the “special operation” in Ukraine, however that his group estimates that determine to be as excessive as half the inhabitants. As of July 2021, Russia’s inhabitants was estimated at round 142 million. “Those who refuse to be zombies, that half of the country is for peace and against war,” he advised CNN. Last month, Muratov revealed plans to public sale off his Nobel Peace Prize medal to help Ukrainian refugees. In an announcement printed on the newspaper’s web site, Muratov stated the droves of “wounded and sick children” requiring “urgent treatment” compelled him to supply up the distinguished medal.

CNN’s Eoin McSweeney in Abu Dhabi and Niamh Kennedy in London contributed to this report.





