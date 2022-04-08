Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked with red paint

Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov stated an unknown particular person attacked him by pouring pink paint into his prepare compartment.

Muratov informed Novaya Gazeta Europe, a challenge launched by newspaper workers after the paper suspended its operations final week beneath authorities strain, that the assault occurred on a prepare heading from Moscow to Samara.

“They poured oil paint with acetone in the compartment. My eyes are burning terribly,” Muratov was quoted as saying on Novaya Gazeta’s Telegram channel. He said the assailant shouted: “Muratov, right here’s one for our boys.”

The put up confirmed photographs of Muratov and a prepare compartment drenched in pink liquid. He stated there was an oil scent all around the prepare compartment.

Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s main unbiased newspaper, introduced on March 28 that it was suspending operations throughout what it referred to in citation marks as “the special operation” in Ukraine, the time period that Russian authorities insist media should use for the warfare in Ukraine.

The newspaper was the final main unbiased media outlet important of President Vladimir Putin’s authorities after others both shut down or had their web sites blocked since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24.

The set off for the shutdown was a second formal warning from the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor, which has more and more taken on the position of a censor in recent times, Novaya Gazeta had lengthy had a troublesome relationship with the federal government.

Longtime editor Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, a journalist from the Philippines.

Exactly why Novaya Gazeta was warned stays unclear. Roskomnadzor informed state information company Tass that the newspaper had did not establish an unnamed non-governmental group as a “foreign agent” in its reporting, as required by Russian regulation. It didn’t specify the report in query.

Novaya Gazeta eliminated a lot of its warfare reporting from its web site after Russian lawmakers handed a regulation on March 4 threatening jail phrases of as much as 15 years for data deemed to be “fake” by Russian authorities. That can embrace any point out of Russian forces harming civilians or struggling losses on the battlefield.