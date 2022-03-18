Russian official sees progress with Ukraine on neutrality, not on ‘denazification’

Russia’s lead negotiator in talks with Ukraine stated on Friday they had been making progress on the subject of demilitarizing the nation, however not on Moscow’s demand to “denazify” its neighbor.

Twenty-two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and after a collection of talks in particular person and by video hyperlink, Vladimir Medinsky stated the 2 international locations had been “halfway there” on the query of Ukraine adopting impartial standing.

“On denazification, the situation is quite strange because our Ukrainian colleagues on the other side of the table consider there are no Nazi formations in Ukraine and this is not an issue in modern Ukraine,” he stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin referred to as a “special operation” to cut back its southern neighbor’s navy capabilities and root out individuals it referred to as harmful nationalists.

Ukraine and the West reject his said aims of demilitarizing and “denazifying” the nation as a pretext for a conflict of alternative in opposition to a rustic with a democratically elected Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Medinsky stated Russia would maintain elevating the matter within the talks, saying Ukraine harbored “permitted Nazi military formations” with their very own symbolism, coaching and beliefs.

“I think we will definitely return to this question again and again,” he stated.

Zelenskyy has stated it’s Russia that’s behaving just like the Nazis by visiting destruction on Ukrainian cities in a conflict that has killed 1000’s of individuals and compelled hundreds of thousands to flee their houses.

“This is just a pure Nazi behavior. I can’t even qualify this in any different manner,” he instructed an American Jewish group final week.

Read extra:

Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons ‘nonsense’ over Ukraine

Ukraine says 130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theater, others could be trapped

Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council