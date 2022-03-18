Russian official who spoke out against ‘war’ leaves post

Former Kremlin aide and ex-deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich on Friday stepped down as chair of the Skolkovo Foundation after turning into a uncommon official voice of dissent in opposition to Moscow’s army intervention in Ukraine.

Established in 2010, the Skolkovo Foundation has aimed to diversify the nation’s financial system from oil and gasoline, foster start-ups and construct a Russian model of Silicon Valley outdoors Moscow.

“Arkady Dvorkovich decided to terminate the powers of chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation and focus on the development of educational projects,” Skolkovo mentioned in a press release Friday.

Dvorkovich, 49, is a veteran Russian authorities official. He had been chair of the inspiration since 2018 and in addition served as a Kremlin aide and deputy prime minister.

He didn’t say why he was leaving however praised the inspiration for facilitating the event of a “huge number of successful start-ups.”

“Skolkovo has always been at the forefront of innovation in Russia, and today, I am sure, it will make every effort to build our country’s own competitive economy,” he mentioned.

Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the inspiration’s board of administrators, famous that Dvorkovich had additionally headed the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and thought of it “impossible” to carry the 2 posts “in the current circumstances”.

Dvorkovich has grow to be one of many only a few Russian officers to publicly condemn what Moscow has termed a “special military operation” in opposition to Ukraine.

In an interview with Mother Jones, a US journal, printed this week, Dvorkovich mentioned: “Wars are the worst things one might face in life… including this war.”

“My thoughts are with Ukrainian civilians,” Dvorkovich mentioned.

Dvorkovich can also be head of the supervisory board at Rosselkhozbank, one of many nation’s largest lenders.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned it was as much as the financial institution and Dvorkovich to resolve on his submit.

A senior member of the ruling United Russia social gathering, Andrei Turchak, had mentioned Dvorkovich ought to be relieved of his submit at Skolkovo.

He accused Dvorkovich of performing in “the enemy’s interests.”

In a landmark speech this week, President Vladimir Putin defended his techniques in Ukraine and denounced “national traitors”, saying the nation wanted a “natural and necessary self-purification of society.”

