Russian oil and gas embargo could stop war within weeks, says former Putin adviser

An efficient embargo on oil and gasoline imports from Russia may power an finish to the nation’s struggle towards Ukraine inside eight weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former chief financial adviser told the BBC.

If Western international locations “would try to implement a real embargo on oil and gas exports from Russia … I would bet that probably within a month or two, Russian military operations in Ukraine, probably will be ceased, will be stopped,” mentioned Andrey Illarionov. “It’s one of the very effective instruments still in the possession of the Western countries.”

Illarionov was a high adviser and Putin’s G8 consultant from 2000 and 2005, when he resigned in protest of Russian troops’ storming the Beslan college in 2004 when it was held by Chechen rebels, resulting in the dying of 333 civilians.

Calls so as to add Russian oil and gasoline to Western sanctions have grown louder as atrocities dedicated by Russian troops within the space round Kyiv have shocked the world. Kyiv has repeatedly accused the West of financing Russia’s struggle by persevering with to purchase Russian power. The EU’s high diplomat Josep Borrell mentioned the EU pays Putin a billion euro day-after-day for the power.

Earlier this week an amazing majority of European lawmakers demanded an “immediate full embargo” on Russian oil, gasoline and coal. But whereas the EU banned the import of Russian coal on Friday, and quite a lot of European governments, together with France, Italy, Poland and the Baltics are on board with additional sanctions, Germany has repeatedly dominated out an instantaneous embargo on Russian gasoline imports, as has Hungary, each citing destructive financial penalties for his or her residents. Even an finish to grease imports from Russia is unlikely earlier than year-end.

In the BBC interview, he additionally argued {that a} change of presidency is inevitable “sooner or later” as “it is absolutely impossible to have any positive future for Russia with the current political regime.”