Oil billionaire Alexander Subbotin on Sunday grew to become the sixth Russian oligarch to die beneath mysterious circumstances since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

According to Moscow police, Subbotin was laid low by a poisonous toad throughout a hangover treatment administered by a shaman.

Subbotin, 43, was formerly an govt with Lukoil, Russia’s largest privately-owned oil firm, and was the proprietor of a profitable delivery operation based mostly in Finland known as the New Transport Company.

Subbotin’s physique was recovered by police from the basement of a home in Mytishschi, a suburb of Moscow, on Sunday night. The home is owned by a person named Aleksei Pindyurin, who claims to be a shaman with mystical powers working beneath the supernatural alias “Magua Flores.” (Not each sorcerer is lucky sufficient to be born with a cool title like “Stephen Strange.”)

Shaman Magua, alongside together with his feminine accomplice Tina Cordoba (actual title Kristina Teikhrib), supplied their shoppers a wide range of companies, from communing with spirits to offering excessive various medical cures. Subbotin allegedly got here to them searching for a hangover treatment after overindulging in alcohol and medicines.

“They made an incision on the skin, dripped toad poison there, and after vomiting the patient allegedly got better. They also called spirits, sacrificed animals and bathed in cock’s blood,” an account posted on the safe Telegram messaging platform related.

When Subbotin instructed his attending witch medical doctors that he was not feeling very effectively after their hangover treatment, they decided to present him an natural sedative and let him sleep of their basement, in a room “used for Jamaican voodoo rituals.”

According to the preliminary report from native police, Subbotin suffered a coronary heart assault and died through the evening. He was pronounced lifeless on the scene after the shamans known as for an ambulance.

“Subbotin had known the Magua family for a long time and used their services regularly. But the last session didn’t work,” the Moscow Times reported. The shamans instructed police they handled Subbotin as a good friend, not as a paying consumer. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is reportedly opening a prison investigation into the incident.

The string of mysterious oligarch deaths started on February 25, the day after the launch of the most recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, when a high govt for Russia’s state power firm Gazprom named Aleksandr Tyulyakov was discovered hanged in his storage, a suicide notice shut at hand.

Another Russian tycoon named Mikhail Watford supposedly hanged himself in his storage within the United Kingdom three days later. On March 24, medical provide billionaire Vasily Melnikov was stabbed to demise alongside together with his spouse and two sons of their condominium in Russia.

On April 18, monetary tycoon Vladislav Avayev was killed in his Moscow condominium alongside together with his spouse and daughter. The police claimed Avayev shot his household after which turned the gun on himself.

The billionaire demise spree continued on April 21 with the alleged homicide/suicide of 55-year-old Sergei Protosenya, who was discovered hanged in a villa close to Barcelona, Spain together with his spouse and daughter stabbed to demise beside him.

A seventh billionaire demise could be linked to the sample, as high Gazprom govt Leonid Shulman was discovered lifeless together with a suicide notice in his St. Petersburg cottage in January, a number of weeks earlier than the assault on Ukraine started.