Russian oil sanctions — Stagflation fears — Crypto not dead

We hear exclusively from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the prospect of clinching a sixth package deal of EU sanctions, and from consultants on Russia and the newest developments within the monetary world.

POLITICO’s Sarah Wheaton is joined by Editor in Chief Jamil Anderlini, Playbook writer Suzanne Lynch and Ryan Heath, editorial director of world development. The crew discusses Tuesday’s huge speeches by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and von der Leyen, who spoke to Suzanne about after the possibilities of EU leaders agreeing on the newest package deal of proposed Russian sanctions throughout subsequent week’s summit in Brussels.

With Russia’s warfare in Ukraine prime of thoughts, former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb shares his views on the broader influence of the battle and the prospect of Finland becoming a member of NATO. Jamil additionally sat down with Bill Browder to debate his new e book, “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath.”

There’s additionally an interview with Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief funding officer for sustainability at Bridgewater Associates, in regards to the challenges of tackling rising inflation and slowing financial development.

And billionaire David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group co-founder and co-chairman, tells Jamil that the large subject of the second is whether or not the United States is heading right into a recession and shares his views on cryptocurrencies.

