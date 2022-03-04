Russian oil tycoon found dead in UK mansion

Friends and associates of the millionaire mentioned his dying was “surely not coincidental” and worry he might have been linked to successful listing.

A Russian tycoon has been discovered hanged in his storage at residence on one in every of Britain’s most unique estates.

The physique of Mikhail Watford was discovered by a gardener on the Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, situated within the English county of Surrey. He was found on Monday.

The father of three, 66, made his fortune from oil refineries in Ukraine then arrange a property agency after transferring to Britain, The Sun stories.

Police are probing the dying with the “utmost seriousness” amid fears he might have been on successful listing. Moscow has been linked to a lot of exile deaths in Britain.

A household good friend mentioned: “His state of mind might have been affected by the situation in the Ukraine,

“The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was surely not coincidental.”

Another affiliate mentioned: “His death raises questions. After all the other suspicious deaths of Russian nationals and associates in the UK, it is only natural there will be speculation about his death.” Mr Watford modified his title from Tolstosheya after transferring right here within the 2000s.

He lived with Estonian spouse Jane, their two kids and an older son from his first marriage, in a $33 million mansion on the Wentworth Estate.

The couple appeared in a Sunday Times property article after they have been promoting their home in 2015, through which they boasted of their opulent life-style of personal jets and nation mansions.

He later moved to Dormy House, a interval villa divided into flats. His Russian mom lived subsequent door in one in every of them and was at residence when her son’s physique was discovered.

A supply mentioned: “It is truly shocking as Mikhail had everything to live for.

“He had a beautiful wife, children and dream home. It makes no sense at all.”

After Mr Watford’s dying Jane shared an image of her kissing him, whereas holding a cigar, on Facebook.

Yesterday Surrey Police mentioned: “An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way but it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances at this time.”

This put up initially appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission