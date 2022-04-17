Russian oligarch Deripaska’s yacht arrives in Turkish waters

A yacht linked to Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska arrived in a bay close to the southwestern Turkish resort of Gocek on Saturday, as extra Russian billionaires head for Turkey to flee Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Deripaska, founding father of Russian aluminum large Rusal, has been sanctioned by the United States, European Union and Britain. He has beforehand referred to as for peace.

A Reuters witness noticed the 73-meter (239.5 foot) yacht Clio arrive off the coast of Gocek within the Aegean coastal province of Mugla on Saturday. The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel stays in a bay off Gocek.

The arrival of Clio in Turkish waters comes after two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who made a shock look at Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul this month, docked in Turkish ports.

World governments are searching for to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia within the Black Sea, has good ties with each and mediates within the battle. It has supported Kyiv, but in addition opposed sanctions on Moscow, together with measures in opposition to Russian billionaires.

Ankara depends closely on Russian power imports and vacationers and has emerged as a protected haven for Russians fleeing sanctions, and lots of have invested in Turkish property.

On Friday, a Ukrainian diplomat mentioned Ukraine is working with Turkey for extra assist and understands – although it’s not proud of – the truth of Ankara’s parallel ties to Moscow.

