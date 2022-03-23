Russian oligarch who makes drone bombers to destroy Ukraine still not sanctioned

As the West seems to impose additional sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s cronies extra targets are being added to the “blacklist”. Planes, boats and financial institution accounts – the prized property of oligarchs world wide – are being squeezed tighter and tighter by a relentless America, United Kingdom, and EU. However, one billionaire seems to have slipped via – to date.

Despite his shut hyperlinks to the Kremlin and key gamers in Ukraine, Vladmir Yevtushenkov appears untouched.

Vladmir Yevtushenkov

Yevtushenkov, 73, was named within the Kremlin Report as one in every of 200 businessmen and officers alleged to be corrupt.

He is claimed by Forbes Magazine to be price $1.4 billion – he as soon as had $9 billion, then making him Russia’s 15th richest individual.

He is married with two youngsters and lives in Moscow.

However, final week his west London house in Holland Park was besieged by protesters chanting “blood money out of London”.

Waving placards and shouting “Yevtushenkov is killing Ukraine”, the demonstrators demanded the UK Government sanctions him and his position within the invasion.

His firm Kronshtadt – a part of the Sistema Group – is claimed to be supplying Orion drones for Russian forces to bomb cities.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1505220987469668359 – hyperlink to protest exterior his house.

Critics says Yevtushenkov – together with his inside Kremlin details about Russia seeking to occupy Ukraine – invested closely within the enterprise.

It can also be alleged he has performed an element in fomenting battle Ukraine.

According to “Echo of Moscow” – an anti-war radio station now closed – Yevtushenkov was named as “one of the intermediaries who brought former President Viktor Yanukovych together with people who arranged all this in Ukraine.”

Worldwide Venture Capitalists are additionally being urged to withdraw from firms linked to Russian oligarchs.

Who is Yevtushenkov?

He has a grasp’s diploma in chemistry and a PhD in economics.

He by no means made a secret that he was near the influential Yury Luzhkov, who served as mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010.

Soon after Luzhkov grew to become the primary vice-chairman of the Moscow City Executive Committee, Yevtushenkov was appointed head of the central board for science and know-how of the capital’s authorities.

Three years later, when Luzhkov was elected chair of the Moscow City Executive Committee, Yevtushenkov grew to become the top of town committee on science and know-how.

His spouse is the sister of Luzhkov’s spouse Yelena, herself a billionaire businesswoman.

In 1990, Yevtushenkov grew to become the chair of the board of administrators of the Moscow Committee for Science and Technology ZAO.

In 1993, he created his AFK Sistema PAO on the bottom of this firm.

Firstly, Yevtushenkov gained management of the Moscow phone community.

During the privatization, he purchased a 55% stake in MGTS and have become the proprietor of one of many world’s largest phone networks, serving greater than 4 million shoppers.

During the 2 years of AFK Sistema’s work within the telecom market, the corporate’s capital reached a billion {dollars}.

Yevtushenkov’s Moscow Bank for Reconstruction and Development grew to become one of many designated banks of the Government of Moscow, so it had the chance to serve the monetary flows of town.

Sistema-Gals, one of many AFK Sistema’s models, grew to become the real-state developer of the centre of Moscow.

His RTI Systems concern is among the many hundred largest defence firms on this planet.

It provides radio tools to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The MTS firm, which belongs to Yevtushenkov’s company, is without doubt one of the largest cell communication networks in Russia.

Yevtushenkov, collectively together with his household, is claimed to personal property in Europe, together with three villas on the French Riviera.

The household is the proprietor of the French firm SCI Petr.

The SCI Petr accounts present it owns a property – a villa referred to as Willa Waikiki.

On the other road there may be Villa Nouadibou, belonging to French firm SCI Kristine, which Yevtushenkov and his spouse personal.

The third villa – estimated to be price €7 million – is subsequent door.

It too belongs to a French firm referred to as SCI Umbto.

Investigators have additionally revealed the enterprise empire has a personal Boeing jet registered in Aruba, a Caribbean island that’s a part of The Netherlands.

Yevtushenkov nonetheless can fly freely to European international locations.

Yevtushenkov and his shut hyperlinks with Ukraine

Yevtushenkov, from Smolensk, Russia, has long-standing financial and private ties with the Ukrainian ex-elite.

He is a detailed pal of Viktor Yanukovych, 71, who was ousted as President of Ukraine in 2014.

The former chief is now in exile – however Kremlin insiders says Putin would restore him to energy.

Yevtushenkov can also be near Serhiy Taruta, 66, the ex-governor of the Donetsk area.

Taruta is a staunch defender of Putin.

Another ally is Nykola Bilokon, 67, then minister of Internal Affairs in Yanukovych’s authorities.

He was an adviser to Yevtushenko in his AFK Sistema enterprise.

In 2014 Yevtushenkov was accused by Russian finance investigators of cash laundering.

The allegations adopted the shopping for of shares within the oil firm Bashneft.

The fees have been dropped inside months.

Also in 2014, Yevtushenkov was extraordinarily near imposing sanctions, when he determined to launch MTS in Crimea, having acquired permission from the Russian safety forces.

At the top of May 2014, the Ok-Telecom cell operator acquired the frequencies on which the MTS community operated.

According to sources near the State Commission for Radio Frequencies, Ok-Telecom was affiliated with MTS, though MTS official representatives denied any reference to it.

In 2018, the senator Ileana Ros-Leitinen despatched an enchantment to the top of the US State Department and Treasury Secretary with a request to think about the AFC actions for violations.

The State Department began its personal investigation into the involvement of Yevtushenkov’s firm in actions in Crimea.

Despite this no sanctions have been imposed.

Being conscious of the army plans of Ukraine, Yevtushenkov promptly invested within the manufacturing of army tools.

In 2015, a yr after the “Russian Spring”, Yevtushenkov acquired the Kronstadt Group, which specialised within the growth of unmanned drones.

For 5 years, Kronstadt Group has fully up to date the Russia’s defence line.

And a yr later, when a potential armed battle between Ukraine and the nation’s Donbass area was extensively anticipated, he shortly constructed a drone plant in Dubna.

