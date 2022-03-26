Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says 

Russian oligarchs are welcome in Turkey however should abide by worldwide regulation as a way to do any enterprise, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned on Saturday.

Turkey has strongly criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine however opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on precept.

“If Russian oligarchs … or any Russian citizens want to visit Turkey of course they can,” Cavusoglu mentioned in response to a query on the Doha Forum worldwide convention.

“If you mean whether these oligarchs can do any business in Turkey, then of course if it is legal and not against international law, I will consider it,” he mentioned, including: “If it is against international law then that is another story.”

Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkish resorts.

Western governments have focused Abramovich and a number of other different Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they search to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

