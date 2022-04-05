Russian oligarch’s yacht seized by DOJ’s ‘KleptoCapture’ task force

The activity pressure tracks down the belongings of oligarchs making an attempt to evade sanctions.

A yacht that belongs to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg has been seized in Marina Real within the Spanish port of Palma de Mallorca, in line with court docket paperwork unsealed Monday.

The yacht was seized on Monday by Spanish authorities and KleptoCapture, the Justice Department activity pressure charged with discovering the belongings of oligarchs making an attempt to evade sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We will now seek to have the vessel forfeited as the proceeds of a crime,” Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned in a video message launched Monday by the Justice Department.

A spokesperson for Vekselberg didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from ABC News.

Vekselberg was designated an oligarch by U.S. authorities in 2018, when he was sanctioned by the United Sates following Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

Court paperwork say Vekselberg was topic to extra sanctions as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine.

In addition to the seizure of Vekselberg’s yacht, U.S. authorities additionally obtained seizure warrants unsealed in Washington, D.C., Monday that focus on roughly $625,000 related to sanctioned events that is being held at 9 U.S. monetary establishments, the Justice Department mentioned.

The KleptoCapture activity pressure is looking for yachts, airplanes and different moveable property earlier than it may be moved into jurisdictions the place it could be harder for U.S. authorities to research.

“The point of going after Putin’s cronies and Russian oligarchs who seek to violate our laws and shield their assets is to say that nobody is beyond the reach of our system of justice, beyond the reach of our work and cooperation with our allies,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco advised ABC News’ Byron Pitts final month. “And that these cronies and oligarchs who seek to support and bolster the Russian regime shouldn’t be able to get away with that while people are dying,”