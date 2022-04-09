Russian Parliament Channel Banned from YouTube

MOSCOW (AP) — YouTube has banned the channel of Russia’s decrease home of parliament, the State Duma, prompting authorities officers to resume longtime threats in opposition to the platform.

The Duma TV channel reported the ban on the messaging app Telegram, noting that it had 145,000 subscribers and over 100,000 million complete views. In feedback to the Russian information company Interfax, Google didn’t give a precise purpose for the transfer, however stated the corporate follows “all applicable sanction and trade compliance laws.”

Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that YouTube unblock the channel. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated Saturday that the service “has handed itself a sentence” and urged its customers to “download content, transfer it onto Russian platforms. And fast.”

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin referred to as the transfer in opposition to the parliament’s YouTube channel “another proof of violations of the rights and freedoms of citizens by Washington.”

