Russian police jail kids who took flowers and ‘No to War’ signs to Ukraine’s embassy





They carried flowers, and handmade indicators studying “нет войне” — No to War. They tried to go away their message outdoors Ukraine’s embassy in Moscow — and for that, they had been arrested.

That’s the story rising in Russia about 5 kids, ages 7 to 11, who went with their moms to go to the embassy on Tuesday. Their tour might have served as a reminder of shared humanity, even throughout a battle. But police in Moscow did not see it that manner. They detained the children and oldsters, placing them in a holding cell.

The cops shouted on the dad and mom, threatening that the “brave moms” may lose their parental rights, in keeping with Alexandra Arkhipova, who posted pictures and a video of the ordeal on her Facebook page.

The Moscow kids’s indicators embrace photos of what, for now not less than, looks as if an inconceivable equation: a Russian flag adopted by a plus signal and a Ukrainian flag, equaling a coronary heart.

The case obtained the eye of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who shared images of the children and stated it was one other signal of the toll Russian President Vladimir Putin’s struggle in opposition to Ukraine is taking up kids.

Referring to Putin as he mentioned the children being detained in Moscow, Kuleba stated, “This is how scared the man is.”

Arkhipova stated that she relayed particulars concerning the arrests to the web site OVD-info, which displays potential police abuses in Russia. The web site posted a video of what it stated was the second of the arrest. In the footage, a toddler’s cries will be heard echoing down the road the place a number of police automobiles had been massed.

Arkhipova, who’s an anthropology expert and researcher at RANEPA college, says the 2 moms are Ekaterina Zavizion and Olga Alter. She says they had been arrested together with their children, Liza, 11, Gosha, 11, Matvey, 9, David, 7, and Sofya, 7.

“A video attachment showed one of many ladies explaining to a crying woman from inside a cell that ‘the duty is for fewer folks to collect and say they’re in opposition to the struggle,’ ” The Moscow Times studies.

After they had been arrested, the group was initially instructed they may should spend the evening in a cell. But, Arkhipova stated in an replace, they had been launched and at the moment are dealing with potential courtroom dates and fines.

“Right now, we need the help of the community, help of journalists and human rights activists,” she stated, as she shared the story on Facebook, Telegram and different platforms.

As of Monday, Russian authorities had detained roughly 6,400 anti-war demonstrators because the begin of the invasion final week, in keeping with the workplace of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.