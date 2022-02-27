Russian President Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his protection chiefs to place the nation’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on excessive alert on Sunday and accused the West of taking “unfriendly” steps in opposition to his nation.

International tensions are already hovering over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Putin’s order will trigger additional alarm.

Moscow has the world’s second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and an enormous cache of ballistic missiles which kind the spine of the nation’s deterrence forces.

“I order the defense minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service,” Putin stated.

“You see that Western countries are not only unfriendly to our country in the economic sphere — I mean illegitimate sanctions,” he added, in a televised deal with.

“Senior officials of leading NATO countries also allow aggressive statements against our country.”

Defence Minister Shoigu replied: “Affirmative.”

The Russian president on Thursday ordered the invasion of Ukraine, sending shockwaves world wide.

Russian floor forces have pressed into Ukraine from the north, east and south however have encountered fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops, the depth of which has doubtless shocked Moscow, based on Western sources.

Ukrainian authorities describe some Russian troops as demoralized and exhausted, claiming that dozens have surrendered.

