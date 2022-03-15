Russian prosecutors demand 13 more years in prison for Alexei Navalny

Russian prosecutors requested a court docket Tuesday to lock up Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny for an additional 13 years, Russian state media reported.

State prosecutors stated they had been searching for the extra jail time for fraud and contempt of court docket, and in addition requested the court docket to impose a 1.2 million ruble — round €10,000 — effective on Navalny, who has been a long-time outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The request is awful but predictable,” stated Pavel Chikov, a senior lawyer and head of human rights physique Agora, which has represented a whole lot of Navalny supporters, however admitted “so far, it’s [just] the prosecutor asking, not the court’s decision.”

Navalny was arrested on his arrival again to Russia in January 2021 after being handled in Germany following a suspected Kremlin-sanctioned poisoning. Russian authorities then slapped Navalny with a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for what it stated had been parole violations.

Speaking to the makeshift court docket within the jail the place Navalny is held, positioned round 100 kilometers east of Moscow, state prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova accused the 45-year-old of embezzling funds “from an indefinite circle of people” and insulting the court docket officers throughout his trial in February final yr. She claimed Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation had defrauded Russians donating to the group by allegedly funneling cash to fund his personal presidential nomination regardless of being barred from working as a consequence of a earlier prison conviction.

According to Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh, the state prosecutor additionally demanded that Navalny be put in a most safety facility — the place Russian prisoners often share cells with as much as 50 others and have lower than 2 sq. meters of area to themselves.

“Alexei Navalny’s sentence has long been known: life imprisonment,” said Navalny’s chief of employees Leonid Volkov, reacting to the judgement on his Telegram channel. “Until the end of the life of one of two people — Navalny himself or that of Vladimir Putin.”

“Navalny will not sit in prison for 13 years — Putin will die much earlier,” he added.

In January, Russia added Navalny and a number of other of his prime aides to the nation’s “terrorists and extremists” register.