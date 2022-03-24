Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict: Report

Russia’s communications regulator has blocked the information aggregator service of Alphabet Inc’s Google, accusing it of permitting entry to what it calls faux materials concerning the nation’s navy operation in Ukraine, Interfax information company stated on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’ve confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end,” Google stated in assertion.

“We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible.”

Interfax stated Roskomnadzor, the regulator, had acted on a request from the workplace of Russia’s prosecutor normal.

“The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Interfax quoted the regulator as saying.

A brand new Russian regulation makes it unlawful to report any occasion that might discredit the Russian navy.

Read extra:

UK to send 6,000 missiles and $33 million in aid to Ukraine army: PM

Russian troops ‘digging in,’ establishing defensive positions in Kyiv: Pentagon

New western sanctions to target Russian ‘political figures, oligarchs’: US official