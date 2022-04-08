Russian rockets hit Ukraine train station

Two Russian rockets have struck a railway station in Kramatorsk in japanese Ukraine, inflicting casualties, Ukraine’s state railway firm says.

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas below bombardment from Russian forces.

“Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station. There are casualties,” Ukrainian Railways mentioned in a press release. It gave no different particulars.

Three trains carrying evacuees have been blocked in the identical area of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the road, in keeping with the pinnacle of Ukrainian Railways.

Ukrainian officers say Russian forces have been regrouping for a brand new offensive, and that Moscow plans to grab as a lot territory as it will probably within the japanese a part of Ukraine often called Donbas bordering Russia.

Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to depart the whereas it’s nonetheless doable and comparatively protected to take action.