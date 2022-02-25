Russian Roulette: Putin goes to war – Times of India

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine :Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air within the largest assault on a European state since World War II . After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared struggle in a pre-dawn televised handle, explosions and gunfire have been heard all through the morning in Kyiv , a metropolis of three million folks.Missiles rained down on Ukrainian targets and authorities reported columns of troops pouring throughout Ukraine’s borders from Russia and Belarus to the north and east, and touchdown on the southern coasts from the Black Sea and Azov Sea. The assault introduced a calamitous finish to weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert struggle.

After a day of combating, Putin mentioned he had no alternative however to behave, whereas Western leaders condemned him. As night time fell, the image of what was occurring on the bottom was sketchy. Across Ukraine, at the very least 68 folks have been killed, together with each troopers and civilians, in keeping with an AFP tally from Ukrainian official sources.

The freeway heading west out of Kyiv was choked with site visitors as residents fled. In Kyiv, queues of individuals waited to withdraw cash and purchase meals and water. Cars stretched for dozens of kilometres on the freeway main west in direction of Poland.