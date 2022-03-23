Russian siege of Mariupol is ‘genocide’: Ukraine chief prosecutor

Ukrainian prosecutor common Iryna Venediktova on Tuesday mentioned proof reveals Russia is committing “genocide” via its siege on the strategic port metropolis of Mariupol.

Around 200,000 persons are at the moment trapped in Mariupol, encircled and below fireplace from relentless shelling since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“What now I see in Mariupol it’s not about war, it’s about genocide,” Venediktova advised AFP.

“Theatres of war have some rules, some principles. What we see in Mariupol, [are] no rules at all,” she added.

Ukraine will work to formally “qualify” the siege as genocide on the worldwide stage, she pledged.

Mariupol — dwelling to 450,00 earlier than the warfare started — has witnessed a few of the most vicious violence nationwide.

Artillery has hammered a maternity hospital, flattened residential areas, and struck a theatre regardless of indicators declaring youngsters had been sheltering inside.

Incoming humanitarian support and outgoing evacuation convoys have struggled to penetrate the boundaries of the brutal siege.

“Mariupol residents have described a freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings,” a Human Rights Watch official mentioned Monday.

Venediktova mentioned Mariupol is now “a city hostage”.

“It’s impossible to give them food, water, electricity and [the] Russian Federation exactly knows what they are doing here,” she added.

Mariupol is a key asset for Russia which might full a “land bridge” between the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014 and the Donbas area occupied by pro-Russia forces.

Seizing the port would additionally deprive Ukraine of a resupply route with the surface world on its southern Black Sea coast.

